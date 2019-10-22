Richmond trampoline park death was ‘accidental,’ says B.C. coroner

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. coroner has ruled the death of a man at a Richmond trampoline park was “accidental.”

Jay Greenwood, 46, died after doing a front flip into a foam pit in January 2018 at Extreme Air Park. He failed to resurface after landing head-first.

3:28 Trampoline safety oversight Trampoline safety oversight

The coroner’s report says witnesses who phoned 911 got conflicting instructions. Once firefighters arrived, it took 21 minutes to remove Greenwood from the pit.

The report also found none of the three staff members working at the park that day were trained in first aid or CPR.

The report said “a more timely medical aid response with respiratory support” could have prevented Greenwood’s death.

Following the death, Technical Safety BC, the regulator that oversees the safety of amusement park rides, ziplines, simulators and waterslides, called for new regulations.

The province said it accepted Technical Safety BC’s recommendation.