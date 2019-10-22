Subway service resumes on TTC Line 1 after contractor drills through tunnel

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says subway service on Line 1 has resumed between Lawrence and St. Clair subway stations.
Stuart Green, a spokesperson with the TTC, said service was suspended after a private contractor working at street level drilled through the concrete subway tunnel mid-way between Lawrence and Eglinton stations.
Green also said the transit agency ordered 90 shuttle buses to deal with the afternoon rush hour.
The TTC subsequently urged commuters to use alternate routes of transportation.
However, TTC staff said Tuesday evening that subway service was able to resume along Line 1.
