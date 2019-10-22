Subway service resumes on TTC Line 1 after contractor drills through tunnel

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says subway service on Line 1 has resumed between Lawrence and St. Clair subway stations.

Stuart Green, a spokesperson with the TTC, said service was suspended after a private contractor working at street level drilled through the concrete subway tunnel mid-way between Lawrence and Eglinton stations.

Green also said the transit agency ordered 90 shuttle buses to deal with the afternoon rush hour.

The TTC subsequently urged commuters to use alternate routes of transportation.

However, TTC staff said Tuesday evening that subway service was able to resume along Line 1.

A private contractor working at street level has reported drilling through the concrete #TTC subway tunnel liner mid-way between Lawrence and Eglinton Stns. Service is suspended while we investigate the extent of the damage. 50+ shuttle buses will run from St. Clair to Lawrence. https://t.co/akeeGrtsg4 — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) October 22, 2019

We have 90 buses ordered to deal with afternoon rush hour. Reverse GO protocol is in effect. Ride GO north from Union Station on a TTC fare. — TTCStuart (@TTCStuart) October 22, 2019

York Mills Station to St Clair Station. Construction company has breached TTC subway wall, Structural inspection underway. TTC has closed subways and Shuttle buses are running between York Mills/St Clair. Closure to last several hours #Toronto pic.twitter.com/Z4EG9EcGt9 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) October 22, 2019

Line 1 Yonge-University: No subway between Lawrence and St Clair. Shuttle buses continue to run between York Mills and St Clair. This delay is not expected to clear within the PM rush hour. We urge you to utilize alternate routes or transportation options https://t.co/9mEGdigz5m — TTC Service Alerts (@TTCnotices) October 22, 2019