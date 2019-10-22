Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

New federal Green member looks to learn from May, not replace her

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 4:11 pm
Jenica Atwin has won the riding of Fredericton for the Green Party.
Jenica Atwin has won the riding of Fredericton for the Green Party. Global News

The Green party’s new member of Parliament from New Brunswick declared her desire to become prime minister as a teenager but says she’s not gunning for the leadership of her party – at least not yet.

Jenica Atwin pulled out a historic win Monday, capturing the riding of Fredericton and becoming the first Green MP elected east of British Columbia.

READ MORE: Green Party’s Jenica Atwin picks up Fredericton seat in New Brunswick

She said Tuesday she’s looking forward to assuming her new role and learning from Elizabeth May, who has been Green Leader since 2006.

Atwin, a researcher and program co-ordinator in First Nations education, said she’s honoured that people may be looking to her as a future leader, but it’s too soon to be thinking about rising through the ranks.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Green Party wins historic 3 seats in election dominated by climate change

Atwin, who says in high school she wanted to be chosen most likely to become prime minister, was one of three Green members elected Monday.

She says the back-to-back years of record flooding in Fredericton helped convince voters that it was time to vote for a party with a strong plan to combat climate change.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
New BrunswickDecision CanadaFrederictonGreen PartyElizabeth Mayfederal electionsCanada ElectionsJenica Atwin
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.