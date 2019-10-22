Menu

Education

Red River College butting out in January with new smoking, vaping policy

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 22, 2019 2:54 pm
Red River College's campus in downtown Winnipeg.
Red River College's campus in downtown Winnipeg. File / Global News

Red River College (RRC) students are being asked to butt out starting next year.

The college announced Tuesday that as of Jan. 1, 2020, smoking and vaping will no longer be permitted at any of its campuses across Manitoba.

“We all share the same air,” said Melanie Gudmundson, RRC’s chief human resources officer.

“By adopting a 100 per cent smoke-free policy, we’re eliminating exposure to second-hand smoke on campus that is known to be detrimental to people’s health and contributes to local air pollution.”

READ MORE: Red River College trying to fill skilled trades employment gap, says president

The policy, part of the college’s ongoing commitment to providing a healthy environment, applies to students, staff and visitors.

The college said exemptions will be granted in cases of smudging and pipe ceremonies performed on campus, and for the accommodation of medical cannabis use, in accordance with legislation.

RRC changing student survey after concerns raised over ‘offensive’ questions
RRC changing student survey after concerns raised over ‘offensive’ questions
