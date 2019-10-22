Menu

Decision Canada 2019

Politics

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh calls for electoral reform, says system is ‘broken’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 22, 2019 1:31 pm
Federal Election 2019: 'We're never going to give up on Quebec': Singh
WATCH: Federal Election 2019: 'We're never going to give up on Quebec,' says Singh

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says there’s nothing wrong with Canada — it’s the electoral system that is broken and in need of repair.

READ MORE: What the NDP’s drop in seats means for the party

That was Singh’s morning-after assessment of a federal election result that saw his party relegated to fourth place in the House of Commons behind the Bloc Quebecois.

The Liberals under Justin Trudeau eked out a minority government victory, and managed to do it with just 33 per cent of the popular vote, compared with 34 per cent for the Andrew Scheer Conservatives.

Federal Election 2019: Singh says negotiations with Trudeau government won't be made in front of the media
Federal Election 2019: Singh says negotiations with Trudeau government won’t be made in front of the media

That translated into 157 seats for the Liberals and 122 for the Conservatives, leaving New Democrats with 24, including a near wipeout in Quebec where the resurgent Bloc grabbed 32 seats.

READ MORE: ‘Incredibly excited’: Singh gives celebratory speech despite NDP drop in seats

Story continues below advertisement

Singh, who anticipates working more closely with the Liberals in the upcoming Parliament, says he plans to push for a proportional representation system, which would have given his party more seats based on its 16 per cent slice of the popular vote.

Federal Election 2019: Singh optimistic that minority government will give NDP opportunity to 'fight' for their platform
Federal Election 2019: Singh optimistic that minority government will give NDP opportunity to ‘fight’ for their platform

Trudeau broke a 2015 pledge to reform the electoral system and get rid of the current first-past-the-post system in which the candidate with the highest number of votes claims victory.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
NDPFederal ElectionFederal election 2019canada electionDecision CanadaQuebeccanada election 2019Elections CanadaJagmeet SinghElection Canadaelectoral reformElectoral SystemElectoral system Canadaproportional representation system
