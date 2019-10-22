Dennis Quaid confirms engagement to 26-year-old Laura Savoie

Send this page to someone via email

Dennis Quaid is engaged to his girlfriend Laura Savoie.

Quaid, 65, recently popped the question to Savoie, 26. Quaid is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee while Savoie is a Ph.D. student at the University of Texas.

While doing press for his upcoming film Midway, Quaid confirmed the happy news, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Thank you very much… She’s a beautiful, beautiful woman. She’s an incredible person.”

He added, “I’m really as happy as I can be.”

They were spotted on vacation in Hawaii on Friday, paddleboarding on Waikiki Beach. It was confirmed in June that the pair were an item.

Quaid has three children: son Jack, 27, with his ex-wife Meg Ryan, and twins Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone, both 11, with Kimberly Quaid.

ET Canada has reached out to Quaid’s rep for a comment.