Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Dennis Quaid confirms engagement to 26-year-old Laura Savoie

By Shakiel Mahjourie ETCanada.com
Posted October 22, 2019 9:09 am
(L-R) Dennis Quaid and fiancee Laura Savoie arrive at the 'Midway' Special Screening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on October 20, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. .
(L-R) Dennis Quaid and fiancee Laura Savoie arrive at the 'Midway' Special Screening at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam on October 20, 2019 in Honolulu, Hawaii. . Marco Garcia/Getty Images for Lionsgate Entertainment

Dennis Quaid is engaged to his girlfriend Laura Savoie.

READ MORE: Dennis Quaid looks back on his impressive career

Quaid, 65, recently popped the question to Savoie, 26. Quaid is an Emmy, Golden Globe and SAG Award nominee while Savoie is a Ph.D. student at the University of Texas.

While doing press for his upcoming film Midway, Quaid confirmed the happy news, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Thank you very much… She’s a beautiful, beautiful woman. She’s an incredible person.”

He added, “I’m really as happy as I can be.”

They were spotted on vacation in Hawaii on Friday, paddleboarding on Waikiki Beach. It was confirmed in June that the pair were an item.

Quaid has three children: son Jack, 27, with his ex-wife Meg Ryan, and twins Zoe Grace and Thomas Boone, both 11, with Kimberly Quaid.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Dennis Quaid remembers his ‘Parent Trap’ co-star Natasha Richardson

ET Canada has reached out to Quaid’s rep for a comment.

© 2019 Entertainment Tonight Canada, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
ET CanadaDennis Quaiddennis quaid 2019dennis quaid engageddennis quaid engagementdennis quaid girlfrienddennis quaid laura savoiedennis quaid relationship
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.