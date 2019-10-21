19-year-old from Brampton dies following ATV crash in Amaranth: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A 19-year-old from Brampton was killed after an ATV crash in Amaranth last week, Dufferin OPP say.

Police said they attended a residence on Mono-Amaranth Townline last Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a collision.

Three riders were on the ATV at the time, one of which was air-lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and has since died, police said.

The other two occupants were treated with minor injuries and released from a local hospital, officers said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

