Traffic

19-year-old from Brampton dies following ATV crash in Amaranth: OPP

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 6:59 pm
The cause of the collision is still under investigation.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 19-year-old from Brampton was killed after an ATV crash in Amaranth last week, Dufferin OPP say.

Police said they attended a residence on Mono-Amaranth Townline last Monday afternoon after receiving reports of a collision.

Three riders were on the ATV at the time, one of which was air-lifted to a Toronto area trauma centre with life-threatening injuries and has since died, police said.

The other two occupants were treated with minor injuries and released from a local hospital, officers said.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

TAGS
BramptonDufferin OPPAmaranthAmaranth ATV crashAmaranth newsMono-Amaranth TownlineAmaranth Ontario
national skyline national skyline

