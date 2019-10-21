Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of assault in Peterborough mall food court: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 21, 2019 4:45 pm
peterborough-police2
A Peterborough man is accused of assault following an altercation at Lansdowne Place mall on Saturday. Global News File

A Peterborough man has been accused of assault following an investigation at a local mall on Saturday afternoon.

Peterborough Police Service say around 1:30 p.m., the accused and a female became involved in a verbal dispute in the food court at Lansdowne Place shopping centre. Police say the verbal dispute became physical when the suspect allegedly assaulted the female.

READ MORE: Police seek suspect in armed robbery at Peterborough convenience store

The suspect was restrained by mall security and police were contacted.

As a result of the police investigation, Cameron George Alexander Bath, 26, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault.

Bath was released from custody to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 5.

Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault
Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
AssaultPeterborough PolicePeterborough Police ServiceMallLansdowne PlacePeterborough assaultmall assault
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.