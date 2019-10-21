Man accused of assault in Peterborough mall food court: police

A Peterborough man has been accused of assault following an investigation at a local mall on Saturday afternoon.
Peterborough Police Service say around 1:30 p.m., the accused and a female became involved in a verbal dispute in the food court at Lansdowne Place shopping centre. Police say the verbal dispute became physical when the suspect allegedly assaulted the female.
The suspect was restrained by mall security and police were contacted.
As a result of the police investigation, Cameron George Alexander Bath, 26, of Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault.
Bath was released from custody to appear in court in Peterborough on Nov. 5.
