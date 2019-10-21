Menu

Doug Ford changes 3 cabinet ministers’ duties ahead of legislature’s return

By The Canadian Press
Posted October 21, 2019 1:00 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has changed the duties of three cabinet ministers ahead of the legislature's return next week.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford has changed the duties of three cabinet ministers ahead of the legislature's return next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO – Premier Doug Ford has changed the responsibilities of three of his cabinet ministers ahead of the resumption of the legislature next week.

Ford has announced in a statement that he is re-organizing three portfolios to focus on job creation and small business supports.

Labour Minister Monte McNaughton will now oversee training and skills development, duties which had previously been part of Colleges and Universities Minister Ross Romano’s portfolio.

READ MORE: Ontario cabinet ministers deny Premier Ford is laying low until after federal election

Lisa MacLeod will now oversee the provincial heritage file in addition to her duties as minister of sport, tourism and culture.

The changes come after Ford shuffled his cabinet last spring, moving a number of ministers including McNaughton, Romano and MacLeod to new roles.

The provincial legislature has been on an extended break since it rose in June but a new session will start next week.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
OntarioDoug FordOntario politicsOntario governmentQueen’s ParkFord governmentPremier Doug FordOntario PC GovernmentFord Cabinet Shufflecabinet ministers shiftOntario cabinet ministers
