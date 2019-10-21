Mike’s Monday Outlook: Cool and cloudy all over again

What a weekend! Southern Manitoba finally saw the sun again and it wrapped up a nice little stretch where temperatures got above normal. This week we’ll see temperatures cool off once again thanks to another Colorado Low — but this time the precipitation totals will be much less.

Winnipeg temperatures in October, 2019. Global News

It’s been a while since the conditions have been clear enough over southern Manitoba to do a snow check, but finally, you can see the snow from the storm on Oct. 10-11 looks like it has mostly melted. Also in the picture below, you can see the Colorado Low, which as of Monday is sitting west of Lake Michigan.

NASA satellite image from Oct, 20 2019. NASA Worldview

Just like the last time a Colorado Low approached, temperatures fell. Precipitation too.

Monday, Monday night and Tuesday, there will be periods of light rain around Winnipeg and southeastern Manitoba. Rainfall totals in the city will be pretty light, up to around 5 mm by Tuesday morning. However, there is also the potential for a little flurry activity on Tuesday with the cooler temperatures.

Southwestern Manitoba will not feel the same impact as the east when it comes to this system. The winds will be lighter and there will be next to no precipitation. There is another system the west may avoid as well as low pressure moves along the Rockies to the south through Tuesday.

RPM Model from Oct. 21, 2019. Global News

Once these two systems clear away from the southern Prairies, the sky will slowly clear and after that, temperatures will start to warm back up closer to normal.

Winnipeg’s 5 day forecast from Oct. 21, 2019. Global News