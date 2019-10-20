Menu

Traffic

Train strikes gravel truck near Suffield, Alta.

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted October 20, 2019 8:31 pm
A train collided with a gravel truck near Suffield, Alta., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
A train collided with a gravel truck near Suffield, Alta., on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019. Courtesy: CHAT-TV

A man suffered minor injuries after a gravel truck was hit by a train west of Suffield in Cypress County, Alta., on Sunday.

RCMP said they responded to the crash at Township Road 154-A and Range Road 94 at around 3 p.m.

The man driving the truck was taken to Medicine Hat Regional Hospital in stable, non-life-threatening condition, according to EMS.

The train and its contents were still on the tracks as of 5 p.m., police said, so the crossing was impassable. RCMP did not say what the train was carrying.

RCMP and Canadian Pacific Railway Police are investigating the crash.

