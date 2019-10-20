Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Turkish soldier killed in clashes with Kurdish forces despite cease-fire

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 20, 2019 7:25 am
Trump downplays flare-up in Syria amid ceasefire
WATCH ABOVE: Trump downplays flare-up in Syria amid ceasefire

Turkey’s defense ministry says one soldier has been killed amid sporadic clashes with Kurdish fighters in northern Syria, despite a U.S.-brokered cease-fire.

Sunday’s ministry statement said that Syrian Kurdish fighters have violated the three-day-old cease-fire some 20 times.

READ MORE: American troops exiting Syria will go to western Iraq, U.S. defence chief says

The statement said the soldier was killed during an observation shift earlier in the day, in an attack by anti-tank weapons and small arms fire, bringing Turkey’s military death toll up to seven soldiers in its wide-ranging offensive against Syrian Kurdish forces.

Turkey agrees to so-called ceasefire in northern Syria
Turkey agrees to so-called ceasefire in northern Syria

The ministry also said it allowed a 39-vehicle humanitarian convoy to enter Ras al-Ayn, a key border town that’s seen some of the heaviest fighting. It said the convoy evacuated wounded and others.

Story continues below advertisement

Turkey considers the Syrian Kurdish groups terrorists for their links to a decades-long Kurdish insurgency inside Turkey.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Donald TrumpSyriaTurkeyErdoganDonald Trump SyriaSyrian Democratic ForcesSDFsyrian kurdsNorthern Syriaus troops syriaKurdish forceTurkey Syria cease fire
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.