QMJHL Roundup: Saturday, October 19, 2019

HALIFAX – Egor Sokolov scored twice as the Cape Breton Eagles routed the Halifax Mooseheads 8-2 on Saturday in Quebec Major Junior Hockey League action.

Sokolov put away the eventual winner for the Eagles at 4:32 of the second period.

Ryan Francis, Shawn Boudrias, Jarrett Baker, Shaun Miller, Brooklyn Kalmikov and Matthew Lint also scored for Cape Breton (10-3-0).

Kevin Mandolese made 28 saves for the win.

Jordan McKenna and Raphael Lavoie scored for the Mooseheads (7-6-0).

Cole McLaren combined with Alexis Gravel for 23 saves for Halifax.

The Eagles were 1 for 4 on the power play and the Mooseheads were 1 for 6 on the man advantage.

SAGUENEENS 3 DRAKKAR 1

BAIE-COMEAU, Que. — Rafael Harvey-Pinard struck twice, including the winner, as Chicoutimi sank the Drakkar.

Vladislav Kotkov had the other goal for the Sagueneens (8-3-1).

Gabriel Fortier scored for Baie-Comeau (3-8-2).

—

FOREURS 5 HUSKIES 2

VAL-D’OR, Que. — Nicolas Ouellet had a pair of goals, including the second-period winner, as the Foreurs topped Rouyn-Noranda.

William Provost, Justin Robidas and Jacob Gaucher rounded out the attack for Val-d’Or (5-5-2).

Tyler Hinam and Samuel Regis replied for the Huskies (6-6-1).

—

WILDCATS 6 TITAN 1

MONCTON, N.B. — Mika Cyr and Jakob Pelletier had two goals apiece as the Wildcats raced pat Acadie-Bathurst.

Sean Stewart and Jeremy McKenna chipped in for Moncton (9-3-0).

Anderson MacDonald scored for the Titan. (0-7-5)

—

ISLANDERS 4 SEA DOGS 2

SAINT JOHN, N.B. — Nikita Alexandrov’s power-play goal was the tiebreaker as Charlottetown doubled the Sea Dogs.

Brett Budgell, Drew Johnston and Thomas Casey also scored for the Islanders (9-1-3).

Nicolas Guay had both goals for Saint John (4-8-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2019.