Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Building 2 homes on 1 property: A look inside an unusual Calgary backyard suite

By Carolyn Kury de Castillo Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 6:46 pm
A backyard suite in the southeast Calgary community of Ramsay.
A backyard suite in the southeast Calgary community of Ramsay. Carolyn Kury de Castillo/Global News

Cornelius Koster has a house on a corner lot in the southeast Calgary community of Ramsay.

Related News

In 2014, the single dad decided to make better use of the big backyard so he built another house on it. Koster now rents his 6,300-square-foot backyard suite for over $1,000 a month. He predicts that income will help him pay off the $250,000 eco-friendly home in nine years.

“If we ever want to sell in the future, we have basically two houses on our lot — a bit of a no-brainer for me,” Koster said.

Backyard suites are part of a growing movement in Calgary: building homes in backyards or on top of garages. On Saturday, a group that advocates for homeowners with backyard suites held a tour of laneway homes.

Koster’s property was among them.

Story continues below advertisement

“Backyard suites fulfill a larger purpose. It’s adding more people to your neighbourhood. It’s adding more diverse people to your neighbourhood and it’s allowing your neighbour’s grandmother to age in place,” said Ashley Salvador, founder of Calgary Backyard Suites.

READ MORE: Secondary suites no longer Calgary City Council’s problem as administration takes over process

There has been opposition to backyard suites in some cases. Neighbours have appealed backyard suites over concerns about height or shading.

But Ward 9 Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra said backyard suites and secondary suites are ways to keep inner-city neighbourhoods affordable.

“You need to deliver a whole variety of different housing types to meet the needs of different people at different stages of life,” Carra said.

The City of Calgary has come a long way in how it deals with backyard suites and secondary suites. A simplified process for getting approval in single-detached homes was given the green light in 2018.

READ MORE: Calgary looking to allow secondary suites in semi-detached homes

But many duplexes are still part of a regulatory loophole. City council will hold a public hearing in November to allow secondary suites in semi-detached dwellings without a land-use change.

“That absolutely ties a bow on the whole secondary suite side of the equation for this council and for the city,” Carra said.

Story continues below advertisement

Salvador is pleased with the progress Calgary has made but hopes Calgary rules will one day be more like those in Edmonton.

“Backyard suites in Edmonton are permitted-use, so there is no process around neighbourhood consultation. If you are within the rules and regulations, it is just your right to build,” Salvador said.

“Whereas with the discretionary process in Calgary, there’s a little more risk involved and more uncertainty in that you can have this design ready to go, and then someone could appeal it.”

Calgary Backyard Suites formed two months ago, but its Edmonton division, YEGarden Suites, has been in operation for three years, and has successfully advocated for more favourable backyard suite policies while educating over 3,500 homeowners and industry members, according to Salvador.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Calgary City CouncilSecondary SuitesGian-Carlo CarraCalgary Housinglaneway housingBackyard suitesRamsaybackyard suites CalgaryCalgary Backyard Suites
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.