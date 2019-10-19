Menu

Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries after colliding with vehicle in Surrey

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted October 19, 2019 12:52 am
Police and paramedics at the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist who was critically injured on Oct. 18, 2019.
Police and paramedics at the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist who was critically injured on Oct. 18, 2019. Shane MacKichan

A cyclist was sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after colliding with a vehicle in Surrey late Friday afternoon.

Surrey RCMP say they were called just before 4 p.m. for reports of a collision in the intersection of 140 Street and 104 Avenue.

Images from the scene show a large smash in the windshield of the grey sedan, which sat close to a crumpled bicycle.

Damage is shown at the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist who was critically injured on Oct. 18, 2019.
Damage is shown at the scene of a collision involving a vehicle and a cyclist who was critically injured on Oct. 18, 2019. Shane MacKichan

The cyclist was transported to hospital in critical condition, police said. The age and gender of the cyclist is not yet known.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision is also unclear.

The driver stayed at the scene of the incident and is cooperating with police, RCMP said.

READ MORE: Cyclist injured by hit-and-run driver in downtown Vancouver

Southbound traffic on 140 Street and westbound traffic on 104 Avenue was blocked for several hours while police investigated and gathered evidence.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam video is asked to contact Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

