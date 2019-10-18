Menu

Sports

Hamilton Tiger-Cats vs Ottawa Redblacks could be a record breaker

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 18, 2019 6:54 pm
Hamilton Tiger Cats receiver Brandon Banks (16) can set a new career high in receptions against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday.
Hamilton Tiger Cats receiver Brandon Banks (16) can set a new career high in receptions against the Ottawa Redblacks on Saturday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power

It could be a record breaking day for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats when they host the Ottawa Redblacks Saturday afternoon.

Kickoff at Tim Hortons Field is at 4 p.m. After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter on 900 CHML and watch it on CHML’s Facebook page.

Coming off their bye week, in which Hamilton (12-3) clinched first place in the CFL’s East Division, the Ticats are seeking their franchise record 13th win of the season and fourth victory in a row.

With the record within reach, the Cats are dressing all of their usual starters as they attempt to complete a two-game season sweep of last place Ottawa.

Fans can be assured that one streak will be broken on Saturday.

The Ticats are aiming to go 8-0 at home for the first time in team history while the Redblacks (3-12) have won their last five games at Tim Hortons Field.

Ottawa’s last regular season loss in Hamilton came in 2014.

Hamilton Tiger-Cats
Hamilton Tiger-Cats Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Brandon Banks, one of the favourite’s to win the CFL’s Most Outstanding Player award in 2019, is one reception away from setting a new career high and six catches away from 100 on the season.

Ottawa Redblacks
Ottawa Redblacks Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa quarterback Will Arndt made his first Canadian Football League start last week and threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns in a 28-21 loss against the Toronto Argonauts.

The Redblacks have lost eight games in a row, one shy of their longest losing streak since their expansion year in 2014.

