Influenza vaccine effective for cancer patients, London study finds

A London-based study is shedding light on the effectiveness of the seasonal influenza vaccine on cancer patients — a group at high risk of death or morbidity from the infectious disease.

The study, published this month in the Journal of Clinical Oncology, found that while overall effectiveness of the vaccine was lower for those with cancer compared to the general population — 21 per cent against lab-confirmed flu across all cancer patients — the results supported guidelines encouraging patients to get the seasonal shot.

“This is really positive because influenza can cause severe complications for those already battling cancer,” said Dr. Phillip Blanchette, a scientist at Lawson Health Research Institute, in a statement Friday.

The lower effectiveness was expected, Blanchett says, as having cancer and going through treatment results in a weakened immune system.

“Vaccine effectiveness was not impacted by chemotherapy use but was lower for patients with blood-based cancers,” said Blanchette, also a medical oncologist at London Health Sciences Centre and an assistant professor at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine and Dentistry.

Blanchette was the first author of the study, which utilized data collected from 26,000 cancer patients from across Ontario tested for the flu. The data was compiled over a six-year period, from 2010 to 2016, by the independent, non-profit research institute, ICES.

“We studied a very large population, so we are confident in our results,” Blanchette said, adding that it was also important that health care providers, family, and friends of those being treated for cancer also be vaccinated.

The study was launched to provide more evidence that the flu vaccine was beneficial for cancer patients. Previous research had provided some evidence, but more examination involving larger populations was needed, researchers said.

“Vaccination guidelines are based on good science,” Blanchette said.

“It is important that as researchers and physicians, we communicate our recommendations effectively, and that the public is aware of the benefits of seasonal influenza vaccination.”

