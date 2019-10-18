Menu

Politics

Head of N.S. prosecution service says bill ending arbitration a ‘disaster’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2019 3:51 pm
Martin Herschorn, Nova Scotia's director of public prosecutions, attends a news conference in Halifax on Wednesday, July 10, 2013.
Martin Herschorn, Nova Scotia's director of public prosecutions, attends a news conference in Halifax on Wednesday, July 10, 2013. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

The senior manager of Nova Scotia’s independent public prosecution service has issued an angry denunciation of a controversial bill that would eliminate his staff’s right to binding
arbitration.

Martin Herschorn, director of public prosecutions, says if Bill 203 proceeds it would be a “disaster” for his service and for the criminal justice system in the province.

READ MORE: N.S. premier defends bill withdrawing Crown prosecutors' arbitration rights

Herschorn says at a time when the Supreme Court of Canada’s Jordan decision has set strict time limits for cases, delays created by a potential labour dispute would mean cases getting “tossed.”

The veteran lawyer told a government committee today that prosecutors accepted a pattern wage offer in 2016 in return for a 30-year “framework agreement” with the province that would settle
wages through arbitration.

Story continues below advertisement

He says such an agreement should have been honoured, adding that “binding arbitration is particularly well-suited to an independent organization like the public prosecution service.”

READ MORE: Nova Scotia to eliminate right to arbitration for Crown attorneys

Premier Stephen McNeil has said his government’s legislation is necessary because the province can’t afford what prosecutors have requested, and it would set a costly pattern for other civil servants.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
Supreme Court Of Canada, Jordan decision, Bill 203, Public Prosecutions, ending arbitration, Herschorn, Martin Herschorn, Nova Scotia's independent public prosecution service
