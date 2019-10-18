Head of N.S. prosecution service says bill ending arbitration a ‘disaster’

Send this page to someone via email

The senior manager of Nova Scotia’s independent public prosecution service has issued an angry denunciation of a controversial bill that would eliminate his staff’s right to binding

arbitration.

Martin Herschorn, director of public prosecutions, says if Bill 203 proceeds it would be a “disaster” for his service and for the criminal justice system in the province.

Herschorn says at a time when the Supreme Court of Canada’s Jordan decision has set strict time limits for cases, delays created by a potential labour dispute would mean cases getting “tossed.”

The veteran lawyer told a government committee today that prosecutors accepted a pattern wage offer in 2016 in return for a 30-year “framework agreement” with the province that would settle

wages through arbitration.

He says such an agreement should have been honoured, adding that “binding arbitration is particularly well-suited to an independent organization like the public prosecution service.”

Premier Stephen McNeil has said his government’s legislation is necessary because the province can’t afford what prosecutors have requested, and it would set a costly pattern for other civil servants.