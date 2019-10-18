Menu

Crime

Driver’s blood-alcohol level over 3 times legal limit: Northumberland OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:38 pm
A Cavan Monaghan resident is accused of impaired driving.
OPP credit a tow truck driver in assisting in the arrest of an impaired driver in Hamilton Township earlier this week.

Northumberland OPP say around 9 p.m. a local tow company was called to the area of McCarty Road to assist in removing a sedan which had driven into a ditch. Police say the tow truck driver suspected the sedan driver was impaired and contacted OPP.

READ MORE: Four arrested after drug raids in Northumberland County, Oshawa: OPP

Officers arrived and determined the driver of the sedan was under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and transported back to the detachment for further testing and registered three times the legal limit.

J. Anne Haggerty, 45, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was charged with:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs
  • Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus
The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 20.

TAGS
Impaired DrivingDrunk DrivingImpairedNorthumberlandCavan-MonaghanHamilton TownshipCavan
