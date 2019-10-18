Driver’s blood-alcohol level over 3 times legal limit: Northumberland OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP credit a tow truck driver in assisting in the arrest of an impaired driver in Hamilton Township earlier this week.

Northumberland OPP say around 9 p.m. a local tow company was called to the area of McCarty Road to assist in removing a sedan which had driven into a ditch. Police say the tow truck driver suspected the sedan driver was impaired and contacted OPP.

Officers arrived and determined the driver of the sedan was under the influence of alcohol. The suspect was arrested and transported back to the detachment for further testing and registered three times the legal limit.

J. Anne Haggerty, 45, of Cavan-Monaghan Township, was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs

Operation while impaired – blood-alcohol concentration 80-plus

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Nov. 20.

