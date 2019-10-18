Ontario high school teachers union says contract talks with government have stalled

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario‘s public high school teachers says it has filed for conciliation after what it describes as stalled contract negotiations with the provincial government.

The president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says no progress has been made after five days of bargaining with the government and school boards.

Harvey Bischof says the union has asked for help from a conciliation officer for future talks scheduled to continue next week and into early November.

Earlier this week, the union said it would hold a strike vote that will finish Nov. 15.

The union representing public elementary school teachers also filed for conciliation on Wednesday, saying its talks with the government were at a standstill.

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to comment Friday afternoon.

