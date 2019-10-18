Menu

Education

Ontario high school teachers union says contract talks with government have stalled

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2019 3:00 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 3:01 pm
The president of the OSSTF says no progress has been made after five days of bargaining with the government and school boards.
The president of the OSSTF says no progress has been made after five days of bargaining with the government and school boards. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

TORONTO – The union representing Ontario‘s public high school teachers says it has filed for conciliation after what it describes as stalled contract negotiations with the provincial government.

The president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation says no progress has been made after five days of bargaining with the government and school boards.

Harvey Bischof says the union has asked for help from a conciliation officer for future talks scheduled to continue next week and into early November.

READ MORE: Ontario elementary teachers’ union say bargaining talks with province have stalled

Earlier this week, the union said it would hold a strike vote that will finish Nov. 15.

The union representing public elementary school teachers also filed for conciliation on Wednesday, saying its talks with the government were at a standstill.

Story continues below advertisement

Education Minister Stephen Lecce is expected to comment Friday afternoon.

Hundreds of rallies across Ontario held against Ford government cuts to education
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
OntariopoliticsOntario governmentEducationOntario EducationosstfStephen LecceOntario Secondary School Teachers' FederationHarvey Bischofhigh school teachers union
