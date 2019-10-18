Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

‘Armed and dangerous’ Brantford man sought in Hamilton gun theft, say police

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 3:52 pm
Police are looking for a 41-year-old from Brantford who allegedly stole guns from a Hamilton home.
Police are looking for a 41-year-old from Brantford who allegedly stole guns from a Hamilton home. Hamilton Police Service

Police are looking for a suspect from Brantford believed to have stolen guns from an East Hamilton home.

Investigators say 41-year-old Shawn Gregory Marriott broke into a residence near Upper Wellington Street and Mohawk Road East, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and stole four handguns and a shotgun.

READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest 38-year-old suspected of robbing bank on Rymal Road

Police say no one was hurt in the incident and the residents of the home were not present at the time of the break-in.

Marriott is believed to be driving a four-door 2005 red Toyota Corolla with Ontario plate CJXW599.

He is wanted for break-and-enter, as well as for theft over $5,000.

Police say Marriott is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone seeing him or the vehicle should call 9-1-1 immediately.

Story continues below advertisement
‘Suspicious male’ caught on video prior to break and enter in Ancaster
‘Suspicious male’ caught on video prior to break and enter in Ancaster
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Hamilton PoliceBreak And EnterHamilton CrimeStolen Gunshome robberyBrampton suspectEast Hamilton robberyweapons stolen
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.