‘Armed and dangerous’ Brantford man sought in Hamilton gun theft, say police

Police are looking for a suspect from Brantford believed to have stolen guns from an East Hamilton home.

Investigators say 41-year-old Shawn Gregory Marriott broke into a residence near Upper Wellington Street and Mohawk Road East, around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday and stole four handguns and a shotgun.

Police say no one was hurt in the incident and the residents of the home were not present at the time of the break-in.

Marriott is believed to be driving a four-door 2005 red Toyota Corolla with Ontario plate CJXW599.

He is wanted for break-and-enter, as well as for theft over $5,000.

Police say Marriott is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Anyone seeing him or the vehicle should call 9-1-1 immediately.

