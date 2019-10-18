Firefighters suppress overnight fire at Lake Country’s Airport Inn

Send this page to someone via email

The Lake Country Fire Department said it quickly knocked down a suspicious overnight fire at the Airport Inn, early Friday.

According to the fire department, the 2 a.m. blaze occurred inside a second-floor unit, with the fire burning through the floor.

The unit is located in a wing of a building that was thought to be empty, with the fire damaging some adjoining units.

As such, the fire department said the incident is under investigation by police and is thought to be suspicious.

Smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Inn.

The fire department said four fire engines and approximately 24 firefighters were on scene for around two hours.

