Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Firefighters suppress overnight fire at Lake Country’s Airport Inn

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 18, 2019 1:14 pm
Updated October 18, 2019 1:49 pm
Smoke can be seen rising from an overnight fire at the Airport Inn in Lake Country early Friday.
Smoke can be seen rising from an overnight fire at the Airport Inn in Lake Country early Friday. Submitted

The Lake Country Fire Department said it quickly knocked down a suspicious overnight fire at the Airport Inn, early Friday.

According to the fire department, the 2 a.m. blaze occurred inside a second-floor unit, with the fire burning through the floor.

Related News

The unit is located in a wing of a building that was thought to be empty, with the fire damaging some adjoining units.

READ MORE: Fire destroys mobile home in Lake Country

As such, the fire department said the incident is under investigation by police and is thought to be suspicious.

Smoke and flames could be seen rising from the Inn.

The fire department said four fire engines and approximately 24 firefighters were on scene for around two hours.

Story continues below advertisement
Kelowna resident reports hearing noise in spare room only to discover it was on fire
Kelowna resident reports hearing noise in spare room only to discover it was on fire
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
FireOkanagancentral okanaganlake countrylake country fire departmentovernight fireairport inn
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.