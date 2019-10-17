Menu

OHL Roundup: Thursday, October 17, 2019

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 11:40 pm

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. – Nick Robertson and Zach Gallant had goals 36 seconds apart in the third period as the Peterborough Petes rallied past the Hamilton Bulldogs 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Chad Denault and Mason McTavish also scored for Peterborough (7-3-0), while Hutner Jones made 22 saves for the win.

Jan Jenik, Arthur Kaliyev and Logan Morrison built a 3-2 lead for Hamilton (4-6-0) by the 12:54 mark of the third period before Robertson and Gallant put away their back-to-back goals.

Marco Costantini stop 34 shots in net for the Bulldogs.

Both teams were 1 for 4 on the power play.

OTTERS 7 ICEDOGS 3

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Jamie Drysdale’s second goal of the night was the winner as Erie routed Niagara.

Chad Yetman, Brendan Hoffmann, Mathew MacDougall, Emmett Sproule and Danial Singer had the other goals for the Otters (6-4-0).

Kyen Sopa, Lucas Theriault and Jonah De Simone supplied the offence for the IceDogs (3-4-3).

SPITFIRES 7 FIREBIRDS 5

WINDSOR, Ont. — Egor Afanasyev struck twice as the Spitfires downed Flint.

Cole Purboo put away the power-play winner for Windsor (6-3-1) at 2:58 of the third period. Kyle McDonald, Curtis Douglas, Luke Boka and Tyler Angle also scored.

Vladislav Kolyachonok had a pair of goals for the Firebirds (5-3-0), while Jake Durham, Owen Lalonde and Ty Dellandrea also found the back of the net.

STING 5 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Sean Josling scored twice, including the winner, as Sarnia topped the Colts.

Ryan Roth, Jamieson Rees and Calvin Martin rounded out the attack for the Sting (1-7-0).

Tyler Tucker scored for Barrie (5-3-1).

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2019.

