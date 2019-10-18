Menu

Environment

Transportation Safety Board to investigate sunken tug in B.C.’s Howe Sound

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 18, 2019 12:29 am
A Western Canada Marine Response Corporation near Gibsons, B.C., where a tug sank on Oct. 1, 2019.
A Western Canada Marine Response Corporation near Gibsons, B.C., where a tug sank on Oct. 1, 2019. B.C. Spill Response

The Transportation Safety Board is sending a team of investigators to look into the sinking of a tug boat in B.C.’s Howe Sound.

The board says in a statement that the tug Sheena M capsized and sank on Oct. 1, not far from the BC Ferries terminal in Langdale.

The Canadian Coast Guard spokeswoman said there were two people aboard the tug and both got out unharmed.

READ MORE: B.C. chief says a single major oil spill could ruin her nation’s economy forever

A coast guard statement after the sinking said the tug, which remains at the bottom of Howe Sound, had about 1,000 litres of diesel and 200 litres of oil aboard when it sank.

The B.C. government’s spill incident overview says Western Canada Marine Response Corp. deployed a boom around sensitive, high-priority areas near the incident site to protect resources at risk.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: A man fell asleep at the wheel, and helped cause a massive fuel spill on B.C.’s coast

A flyover by Transport Canada on Oct. 3 found 10.1 litres of unrecoverable fuel at the site and surrounding area. Another surveillance operation the following day found 1.6 litres of sheen on the water.

The overview says a search days after the sinking by wildlife specialists and members of the local First Nation found no oiled or distressed wildlife, and no oil on the shoreline.

The cause of the sinking is not yet known.

—With files from Sean Boynton, Global News

Efforts to remove sunken tug from the Fraser River continue
© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Transportation Safety BoardTSBCanadian Coast Guardfuel spillHowe SoundBC CoastGibsonssunken vesselbc coast spillfuel tug spillsunken tugWestern Canada Marine Response
