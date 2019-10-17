Bear spray used on man who refused to turn over phone in Saskatoon: police

Saskatoon police say a 26-year-old man was assaulted with bear spray in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood on Wednesday.
A group of people fighting was initially reported in the 2500-block of 18th Street West at roughly 4:45 p.m.
The man said three strangers had attempted to steal his phone while he was using it, according to a press release. When he refused, he was punched by a suspect.
A chase ensued and, at one point, a suspect reportedly deployed bear spray on the 26-year-old man who fled to a nearby school.
His injuries were minor, according a police spokesperson.
Two men and one woman were taken into custody nearby. One of the men had a can of bear spray while the woman was in possession of methamphetamine, police said.
The 22-year-old man is facing charges of robbery, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.
Police said the 29-year-old woman is charged with robbery, assault and possession of meth.
No charges were laid against the other man.
COMMENTS