Bear spray used on man who refused to turn over phone in Saskatoon: police

Saskatoon police say a 26-year-old man was assaulted with bear spray in the Meadowgreen neighbourhood on Wednesday.

A group of people fighting was initially reported in the 2500-block of 18th Street West at roughly 4:45 p.m.

The man said three strangers had attempted to steal his phone while he was using it, according to a press release. When he refused, he was punched by a suspect.

A chase ensued and, at one point, a suspect reportedly deployed bear spray on the 26-year-old man who fled to a nearby school.

His injuries were minor, according a police spokesperson.

Two men and one woman were taken into custody nearby. One of the men had a can of bear spray while the woman was in possession of methamphetamine, police said.

The 22-year-old man is facing charges of robbery, assault, possession of a dangerous weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.

Police said the 29-year-old woman is charged with robbery, assault and possession of meth.

No charges were laid against the other man.