Kelowna RCMP issue warning of Service Canada phone scam targeting immigrants

Kelowna RCMP issued a warning on Thursday about a scam that appears to be impersonating their police detachment.

Police say they have received several complaints about the scam, which targets immigrants and their fear of being deported and features a person fraudulently claiming to be from Service Canada.

According to police, the scammer says the person’s social insurance number has been comprised, and that person must pay thousands of dollars in the form of Bitcoin, or face arrest and deportation.

“This recent scam is concerning as the caller ID number shown is the phone number to the Kelowna RCMP detachment,” said RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith.

“We are asking the public that should they receive a call from someone identifying themselves as a Service Canada employee and they demand money, to hang up the phone.

“Service Canada will not call you and demand money and will not arrest you or have the powers of deportation.”

Also on Thursday, Vancouver police issued a warning about a similar scam which appears to be originating from Vancouver police.

Kelowna RCMP reiterated not to fall for the Service Canada scam, and not to send money, as it will be untraceable.

“You do not need to call your local police if you have only received a scam phone call,” said Smith. “We ask that you call your local police only if you have been victimized by the scam.”

