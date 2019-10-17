Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Kelowna RCMP issue warning of Service Canada phone scam targeting immigrants

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 5:14 pm
The scam, Kelowna RCMP say, appears to be impersonating their police detachment.
The scam, Kelowna RCMP say, appears to be impersonating their police detachment. File / Global News

Kelowna RCMP issued a warning on Thursday about a scam that appears to be impersonating their police detachment.

Police say they have received several complaints about the scam, which targets immigrants and their fear of being deported and features a person fraudulently claiming to be from Service Canada.

Related News

According to police, the scammer says the person’s social insurance number has been comprised, and that person must pay thousands of dollars in the form of Bitcoin, or face arrest and deportation.

READ MORE: Crime Stoppers warns of Jeremy Renner romance scam

“This recent scam is concerning as the caller ID number shown is the phone number to the Kelowna RCMP detachment,” said RCMP Cst. Lesley Smith.

“We are asking the public that should they receive a call from someone identifying themselves as a Service Canada employee and they demand money, to hang up the phone.

Story continues below advertisement

“Service Canada will not call you and demand money and will not arrest you or have the powers of deportation.”

From the Archives: B.C. man helps track down scam artist
From the Archives: B.C. man helps track down scam artist

Also on Thursday, Vancouver police issued a warning about a similar scam which appears to be originating from Vancouver police.

Kelowna RCMP reiterated not to fall for the Service Canada scam, and not to send money, as it will be untraceable.

“You do not need to call your local police if you have only received a scam phone call,” said Smith. “We ask that you call your local police only if you have been victimized by the scam.”

Langley homeowner warns about rental scam
Langley homeowner warns about rental scam
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
RCMPKelownaPoliceOkanagancentral okanaganScamKelowna RCMPbitcoinPhone ScamService CanadaService Canada scam
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.