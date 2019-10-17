Menu

Health

Alberta to expand duties of licensed practical nurses

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 3:14 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 3:15 pm
The Alberta government says it will allow licensed practical nurses to do more work next year.
The Alberta government says it will allow licensed practical nurses to do more work next year. AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File

The Alberta government says it will allow licensed practical nurses to do more work next year.

It says professional regulations are being updated so the province’s 16,000 LPNs can administer blood and dispense certain drugs.

They’ll also be able to provide ultrasounds for bedside assessments, intravenous nutrition and medication by invasive procedures, such as central venous lines.

The government says the new duties will align with those in other Canadian jurisdictions.

The expanded scope of practice is to come into effect Feb. 1.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says the government is committed to strengthening the health system.

“One key way to do that is to allow licensed practical nurses and other health professionals to practise to the full extent of their competence and training,” he said in a release.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
