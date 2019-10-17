Federal NDP leader to visit Penticton on Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

The federal leader of the NDP will be in the South Okanagan this weekend.

On Thursday, the NDP announced that Jagmeet Singh will visit Penticton on Saturday.

The stop is being billed as ‘Jagmeet Rocks Penticton,’ and a rally is planned at the Lakeside Resort, 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Incumbent MP Richard Cannings will also be part of the proceedings.

Organizers say Singh visited Penticton in August, where he took in a junior hockey game, cycled the KVR and hosted a sold-out, party-sponsored event at Linden Gardens.

Cannings’ campaign says “their office has seen a surge since national debates where Singh won over Canadians with his sincerity and integrity on issues.”

Cannings said “we are offering voters a chance to vote for something, for action on climate change, for expanding services including national pharmacare, childcare, and senior’s care to make life more affordable for those struggling.

“As Jagmeet pointed out, there is a choice other than denial and delay. I have a record of cooperation in government and I’m asking voters to keep a progressive MP in Ottawa to be part of Jagmeet’s team.”

Cannings won the South Okanagan-West Kootenay riding with 37.3 per cent of the vote. The Conservatives were second at 29.8 per cent, with the Liberals third at 28.1 per cent.