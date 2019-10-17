Menu

U.S. and Turkey agree to ceasefire in northern Syria

By Staff Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 1:40 pm
Updated October 17, 2019 1:48 pm
WATCH LIVE: U.S. VP Mike Pence speaks after meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reached a deal to suspend a Turkish military offensive in northern Syria within 120 hours.

The deal is designed to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from a designated safe zone on the northern border.

“All military operations under Operation Peace Spring will be paused, and Operation Peace Spring will be halted entirely on completion of the withdrawal,” Pence told reporters in Turkey.

Turkish troops and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters launched their offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria a week ago, two days after Trump suddenly announced he was withdrawing the U.S. from the area.

Trump congratulated the pair in a tweet.

This is a breaking news story. More information to come. 

SyriaTurkeyMike PenceRecep Tayyip ErdoganTurkey-Syriasyrian kurdsceasefire turkey syrian kurdsturkey syria ceasefire
