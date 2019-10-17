U.S. and Turkey agree to ceasefire in northern Syria

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have reached a deal to suspend a Turkish military offensive in northern Syria within 120 hours.

The deal is designed to allow Kurdish forces to withdraw from a designated safe zone on the northern border.

“All military operations under Operation Peace Spring will be paused, and Operation Peace Spring will be halted entirely on completion of the withdrawal,” Pence told reporters in Turkey.

Turkish troops and Turkish-backed Syrian fighters launched their offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria a week ago, two days after Trump suddenly announced he was withdrawing the U.S. from the area.

Trump congratulated the pair in a tweet.

Great news out of Turkey. News Conference shortly with @VP and @SecPompeo. Thank you to @RTErdogan. Millions of lives will be saved! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2019

This is a breaking news story. More information to come.