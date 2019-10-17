NBA-China controversy comes to Vancouver, protest planned at preseason game

Send this page to someone via email

The NBA is coming to Vancouver Thursday night, and so is the Hong Kong-China controversy that has dogged the league for more than a week.

Pro-Hong Kong demonstrators are vowing to make their presence known when Rogers Arena plays host to the LA Clippers and the Dallas Mavericks in a pre-season game.

Demonstrators who describe themselves as “group of concerned Canadians” say they plan to gather outside the stadium “to stand up for the values of basic human rights in the face of economic coercion and encroaching authoritarianism from the Chinese Communist Regime and to protest NBA’s inaction.”

Protesters say they are also planning to attend the game, where they say they will stand in their seats, raise signs and chant slogans before the end of the first quarter.

The NBA’s China troubles began when Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey posted a tweet expressing support for protesters in Hong Kong, who have been taking to the streets for months in pro-democracy demonstrations.

That tweet complicated the NBA’s preseason China series, where Chinese officials and the NBA shut down pre-and-post game news conferences.

Players and management have since been further drawn into the controversy, and critics have accused the league of deferring to China to protect its economic interests in the authoritarian country.

“The last few weeks have shown us that the battle for basic human rights is being fought not only in Hong Kong, but here at home as well,” said protesters in a media release.

“Though the NBA’s Commissioner Adam Silver has come out supporting free speech, none of their players, coaches or owners have defended [Rockets GM] Daryl Morey for standing up for the people of Hong Kong.”

Protesters with T-shirts and signs supporting Hong Kong and Tibet appeared at a Washington Wizards preseason game last week, with security kicking several people out after they refused to give up their signs.

Rogers Arena’s conditions of admission and fan code of conduct prohibit “unauthorized signs or banners,” and require clothing, signs and banners to be “inoffensive.”

Global News has requested comment from Rogers Arena about the planned protest.