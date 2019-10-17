Menu

Politics

Ford government gives small and medium-sized hospitals more funding

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 11:47 am
Health Minister Christine Elliott is seen in this file photo.
Health Minister Christine Elliott is seen in this file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Tijana Martin

TORONTO – Ontario is giving small and medium-sized hospitals across the province more money to help address deficits and other funding challenges.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says the province will spend $68 million this year to help nearly 90 hospitals.

She says the province’s existing funding formula has disadvantaged smaller facilities and this is the government’s first step toward addressing the issue.

The funding will result in 66 small hospitals receiving a one per cent funding increase.

An additional 23 medium-sized hospitals will receive a 1.5 per cent increase.

The government announced in its spring budget that it would spend an additional $384 million this year on hospital budgets.

CUPE releases update on hospital cuts in Peterborough
CUPE releases update on hospital cuts in Peterborough
© 2019 The Canadian Press
