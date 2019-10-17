Menu

Entertainment

Helen Hunt hospitalized following traffic collision

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 17, 2019 12:02 pm
Helen Hunt in a 2015 file image. .
Helen Hunt in a 2015 file image. . Mike Pont/WireImage

Helen Hunt is recovering after being hospitalized following a collision in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 56-year-old actress was briefly hospitalized after her SUV was t-boned by another vehicle while going through an intersection.

Hunt, who was passenger in the back of the SUV, was transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, examined by doctors and released later that evening.

READ MORE: ‘Mad About You’ reboot: Paul Reiser, Helen Hunt sign on

A spokesperson with the Los Angeles Police Department told People that “Hunt was among a number of people who were transported to a local hospital but police investigated the traffic incident and determined that there was no crime committed.”

TMZ, which obtained footage of the accident, reports that Hunt’s SUV flipped on its side after the other car clipped the SUV while going through the intersection.

Story continues below advertisement

Hunt’s rep told the outlet that the Mad About You actress was “shaken but suffered no major injuries.”

Hunt is currently filming a limited series reboot of Mad About You.

According to Entertainment Weekly, series stars Paul Reiser and Hunt have signed on the dotted line to mount a revival of the hit sitcom, which ran from 1992 until 1999.

In Mad About You, Reiser and Hunt played a married couple dealing with the ups and downs of wedded bliss in 1990s Manhattan, with a supporting cast that included John Pankow (Episodes) and Lisa Kudrow, whose waitress character was revealed to be the twin sister of Phoebe on Friends (she actually did double duty on both shows for a while).

Story continues below advertisement

⁠—With files from ET Canada’s Brent Furdyk 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
