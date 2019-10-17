Bonjour-santé website remains down after 11 days

Send this page to someone via email

The Bonjour-santé online tool, which helps Quebec patients get an appointment with a doctor, is still experiencing serious technical difficulties 11 days after a mysterious incident paralyzed a large part of the service’s activities.

In a brief message posted on its website on Wednesday, Bonjour-santé thanked those who have provided their support, especially in the fight against cybercrime.

Last week, spokesperson Louis Aucoin said dozens of experts from three computer firms were trying to identify the cause of the block while others were trying to restore access to computer servers.

Aucoin said Bonjour-santé does not store any information likely to interest potential hackers.

According to Bonjour-santé, the site’s servers have the name, address and telephone number of those who have contacted the service and sometimes their health insurance card information. But Aucoin says the site does not hold any information normally associated with identity theft, such as social insurance numbers or financial records.

Anyone with concerns about their health can call 811 to speak to a nurse.

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise