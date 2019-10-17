Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Bonjour-santé website remains down after 11 days

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 17, 2019 11:15 am
Quebec's online scheduling tool for medical services has been down for more than a week.
Quebec's online scheduling tool for medical services has been down for more than a week. Getty Images

The Bonjour-santé online tool, which helps Quebec patients get an appointment with a doctor, is still experiencing serious technical difficulties 11 days after a mysterious incident paralyzed a large part of the service’s activities.

In a brief message posted on its website on Wednesday, Bonjour-santé thanked those who have provided their support, especially in the fight against cybercrime.

READ MORE: Bonjour-Santé website still down after 24 hours

Last week, spokesperson Louis Aucoin said dozens of experts from three computer firms were trying to identify the cause of the block while others were trying to restore access to computer servers.

Aucoin said Bonjour-santé does not store any information likely to interest potential hackers.

READ MORE: MUHC accepting ER patients after it resolves computer systems failure

According to Bonjour-santé, the site’s servers have the name, address and telephone number of those who have contacted the service and sometimes their health insurance card information. But Aucoin says the site does not hold any information normally associated with identity theft, such as social insurance numbers or financial records.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with concerns about their health can call 811 to speak to a nurse.

Protecting your personal information from cyber crime
Protecting your personal information from cyber crime

— With files from Global News’ Kalina Laframboise

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Quebec healthQuebec healthcarequebec doctorsBonjour-SantéBonjour-Sante website downLouis AucoinQuebec doctor appointments
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.