Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Police dog gets his man after Sandy Bay chase

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 16, 2019 5:05 pm
Ceto and his handler.
Ceto and his handler. MFNPS/Twitter

Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) dog Ceto continued his stellar record of collaring criminals on Tuesday morning, when he helped capture a suspect who rammed police vehicles with a stolen truck.

Police said they were notified around 3 a.m. of a stolen truck driving around the Sandy Bay community. When they tried to do a traffic stop, the driver sped off, and after a 15-minute chase, rammed both an MFNPS vehicle and an RCMP unit.

Eventually, police were able to disable the stolen truck and arrest a female passenger while the driver fled the scene on foot.

READ MORE: Hero police dog does it again: Ceto tracks and saves injured assault victim

K-9 Ceto was dispatched to the scene where he tracked the suspect – who was hiding in a bedroom – to a house 1 km away.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Sandy Bay First Nation man, will appear in Portage la Prairie provincial court to face three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, two counts of assaulting police officers with a weapon, flight from police officers, possessing stolen property obtained by crime, uttering threats, dangerous operation of a vehicle, forcible confinement, and four counts of breaching a recognizance.

Story continues below advertisement

The passenger, 34, was released without charge.

Winnipeg Animal Services looking for ‘furever’ home for 2 dogs in love
Winnipeg Animal Services looking for ‘furever’ home for 2 dogs in love
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Police DogMFNPSCetoManitoba First Nations police
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.