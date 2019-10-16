Police dog gets his man after Sandy Bay chase

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba First Nations Police (MFNPS) dog Ceto continued his stellar record of collaring criminals on Tuesday morning, when he helped capture a suspect who rammed police vehicles with a stolen truck.

Police said they were notified around 3 a.m. of a stolen truck driving around the Sandy Bay community. When they tried to do a traffic stop, the driver sped off, and after a 15-minute chase, rammed both an MFNPS vehicle and an RCMP unit.

Eventually, police were able to disable the stolen truck and arrest a female passenger while the driver fled the scene on foot.

K-9 Ceto was dispatched to the scene where he tracked the suspect – who was hiding in a bedroom – to a house 1 km away.

The suspect, a 31-year-old Sandy Bay First Nation man, will appear in Portage la Prairie provincial court to face three counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, two counts of assaulting police officers with a weapon, flight from police officers, possessing stolen property obtained by crime, uttering threats, dangerous operation of a vehicle, forcible confinement, and four counts of breaching a recognizance.

The passenger, 34, was released without charge.

