Canada

Air Canada delays return of 737 Max until February 2020

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 4:55 pm
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft is shown next to a gate at Trudeau Airport in Montreal on March 13, 2019. .
An Air Canada Boeing 737 Max 8 aircraft is shown next to a gate at Trudeau Airport in Montreal on March 13, 2019. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Air Canada is keeping the Boeing 737 Max off its flying schedule until Feb. 14, citing “regulatory uncertainty” that will affect thousands of passengers.

The country’s biggest airline had earlier scrubbed the 24 jetliners from schedules until Jan. 8.

READ MORE: Southwest pilots sue Boeing, alleging more than $100M in lost wages after 737 MAX grounding

Boeing has said it expects federal authorities to greenlight software changes to the bestselling aircraft in the fourth quarter, but regulators say they don’t have a set timeline.

The delayed return of Air Canada’s Max 8s comes after authorities across the globe banned the plane from the skies in mid-March following two fatal crashes in five months.

Boeing to ramp-up production of 737 MAX in anticipation of regulatory approval
Boeing to ramp-up production of 737 MAX in anticipation of regulatory approval

Chief commercial officer Lucie Guillemette says the extension until Valentine’s Day will give Air Canada “scheduling predictability” as it rolls out its new reservation system.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘Startle factor’ a key concern in study of grounded 737 MAX fleets: Transport Canada

The airline says it will lease two more wide-body aircraft at least through March Break to help compensate for the absence of the Max planes, which make up about 20 per cent of Air Canada’s narrow-body fleet and would typically carry about 11,000 passengers per day.

‘I don’t want her death to be in vain’: Families plead for Boeing 737 Max to remain grounded
'I don't want her death to be in vain': Families plead for Boeing 737 Max to remain grounded

WestJet announced in September it was removing the 737 Max from its schedule until Jan. 5.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
TravelAir CanadaBoeingairlinesflyingboeing 737 maxPlanesAirplanes737 MAXPlane Travelregulations 737 Max
