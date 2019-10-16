Menu

Canada

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in Edmonton Friday for climate strike

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2019 2:14 pm
Updated October 16, 2019 2:17 pm
Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg, centre, takes part in the Climate Strike, in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is planning to be at the Alberta legislature on Friday for a climate strike. .
Swedish activist and student Greta Thunberg, centre, takes part in the Climate Strike, in Montreal on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is planning to be at the Alberta legislature on Friday for a climate strike. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson

Swedish activist Greta Thunberg is planning to be at the Alberta legislature Friday for a climate strike.

Climate Justice Edmonton says the 16-year-old Stockholm student will join activists in a march from a downtown Edmonton park to a rally at the legislature.

READ MORE: UCP won’t seek meeting with Greta Thunberg during her Alberta visit

Thunberg is currently touring North America and took to social media on the weekend to say she will be visiting Alberta in the coming days.

The teen has been making international headlines, meeting with politicians and leading protests demanding governments take action to address climate change.

READ MORE: Climate activist Greta Thunberg heading to Alberta

Alberta Environment Minister Jason Nixon has said that the Alberta government won’t seek out a meeting with Thunberg, but hopes she takes time to learn how the province has some of the greenest oil and gas rules in the world.

Story continues below advertisement

Alberta NDP Opposition Leader Rachel Notley has urged the government to meet with Thunberg as part of a larger commitment to embrace climate change as a reality and to do something about it.

Local and provincial politicians react to Greta Thunberg’s Alberta visit
Local and provincial politicians react to Greta Thunberg's Alberta visit
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Climate Change, Rachel Notley, Alberta NDP, Oil and Gas, United Conservative Party, Alberta oil and gas, Greta Thunberg, climate strike, Jason Nixon, climate change activist, UN climate, Climate change activism
