49-year-old woman charged with sexual assault in Innisfil: police

A 49-year-old woman has been charged with sexual assault after officers were called to an Innisfil home during the early morning hours of Tuesday, South Simcoe police say.
Around 2:30 a.m., police say they arrived on scene and spoke to a 27-year-old man who said he had been sexually assaulted.
As a result of an investigation, officers say they charged the Innisfil woman with sexual assault.
The accused was released with a future court date.
According to police, the victim wasn’t physically injured, and the suspect and victim know each other.
