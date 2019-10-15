49-year-old woman charged with sexual assault in Innisfil: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A 49-year-old woman has been charged with sexual assault after officers were called to an Innisfil home during the early morning hours of Tuesday, South Simcoe police say.

Around 2:30 a.m., police say they arrived on scene and spoke to a 27-year-old man who said he had been sexually assaulted.

As a result of an investigation, officers say they charged the Innisfil woman with sexual assault.

The accused was released with a future court date.

According to police, the victim wasn’t physically injured, and the suspect and victim know each other.

0:54 Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault

Story continues below advertisement