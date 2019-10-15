Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

49-year-old woman charged with sexual assault in Innisfil: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 6:16 pm
On Tuesday, around 2:30 a.m., police say they arrived on scene and spoke to a 27-year-old man who said he had been sexually assaulted.
On Tuesday, around 2:30 a.m., police say they arrived on scene and spoke to a 27-year-old man who said he had been sexually assaulted. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 49-year-old woman has been charged with sexual assault after officers were called to an Innisfil home during the early morning hours of Tuesday, South Simcoe police say.

Around 2:30 a.m., police say they arrived on scene and spoke to a 27-year-old man who said he had been sexually assaulted.

READ MORE: 57-year-old dies after vehicle crashes into tree in Bracebridge, OPP say

As a result of an investigation, officers say they charged the Innisfil woman with sexual assault.

The accused was released with a future court date.

According to police, the victim wasn’t physically injured, and the suspect and victim know each other.

Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault
Peterborough man gets 15 days in jail for sexual assault and assault
Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
South Simcoe PoliceinnisfilInnisfil crimeSouth Simcoe Police ServiceInnisfil newsTown of InnisfilInnisfil sexual assault
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.