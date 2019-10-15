Menu

Crime

Family hit by SUV in Scarborough were ‘doing what they were supposed to do,’ Mayor Tory says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 1:44 pm
Investigators at the scene of the collision on Sunday.
Investigators at the scene of the collision on Sunday. Global News

Toronto‘s mayor says there’s nothing the city could have done to prevent an alleged hit-and-run that badly injured a toddler, his mother and his grandmother on Sunday.

John Tory says the family members were “doing what they were supposed to do” – standing on the sidewalk, waiting their turn to cross the street – when they were struck.

He says no government initiative could have stopped somebody driving in what he called “erratic circumstances.”

READ MORE: Baby in critical condition after Scarborough hit-and-run, officials say

Tory vowed earlier this year to lower speed limits and crack down on motorists who break traffic laws in an effort to reduce the number of pedestrian and cyclist deaths in the city.

The measures are part of an updated plan presented to city council over the summer, which also includes other traffic-calming efforts such as changes to road design and additional crossings.

Police have named three “persons of interest” in connection with the crash and released images of a man they say abandoned the vehicle in the city’s East York neighbourhood.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
CrimeJohn ToryHit and RunScarboroughToronto crimeMayor John ToryToronto mayorScarborough hit-and-runAlleged Hit and RunBaby hit-and-run
