Pattullo Bridge overnight closures in effect until Nov. 4

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 2:30 pm
Pattullo Bridge.
Pattullo Bridge. TransLink

Motorists can expect some delays on the Pattullo Bridge over the next few weeks.

The closures will apply to northbound traffic five nights a week.

READ MORE: Pattullo Bridge replacement clears environmental assessment, on track to start construction this year

The bridge will be closed to install seismic activity and warning sensors, a wind warning system, fibre-optic cables and advanced warning lights and signs.

The upgrades will allow officials to block entry to the bridge in the event of an earthquake or heavy winds.

The bridge will be closed northbound Sunday to Thursday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. until Nov. 4. The bridge will not be closed on Friday and Saturday nights.

Motorists are encouraged to use the Port Mann Bridge or Alex Fraser Bridge as an alternate route.

A $1.3-billion replacement of the bridge is scheduled to be completed by 2023.

Once the new bridge opens, the current bridge will be removed.

TAGS
Pattullo BridgePattullo Bridge closedPattullo Bridge closuresnew Pattullopattullo replacementpattullo windstormpatullo earthquake
