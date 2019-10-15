Edmonton Indian bistro reopens after AHS finds evidence of mouse infestation, other health infractions

Send this page to someone via email

A south Edmonton Indian bistro that was ordered by Alberta Health Services to shut down after a public health inspector found a laundry list of violations has reopened.

The owner of Bukhara Indian Bistro in the area of 92 Street and 34 Avenue was given a verbal order by AHS on Oct. 3 to shut down. The order came after an inspection found several breaches of the Public Health Act, including food that had what appeared to be a “mold-like substance” on it, according to the notice of closure posted online earlier this month.

Other surfaces, including the cook line, counters and storage areas, were also covered in “grime and what appeared to be a mold-like substance,” the notice states.

Rodent droppings were found on the inside of the dough roller frame, the report states. The inspection also found “evidence of an extensive mouse infestation” in the restaurant.

Story continues below advertisement

“Fecal and urine contamination from a much larger rodent was observed – thought to be a wood vole or similar rodent,” read the report. Tweet This

Dead and live flies were found in the bar, open food was not stored in pest-proof containers and no soap was available at the kitchen or bar sinks for handwashing, the inspector found.

The restaurant was to remain closed until work to clean it up has been completed “to the satisfaction of an executive officer,” AHS said.

The owner of the restaurant had 10 days to appeal the notice, although it’s not known if the owner filed an appeal.

The restaurant was open to customers on Tuesday. It’s not known what steps the restaurant has taken in order to open its doors again.

Global News made multiple attempts to reach the owner of the restaurant but did not hear back by the time this story was published.