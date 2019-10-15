Menu

Crime

Yoga teacher faces another charge of sexual assault in Durham Region, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 12:54 pm
Updated October 15, 2019 12:56 pm
Durham police previously announced charges against the instructor in August.
Durham police previously announced charges against the instructor in August. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

OSHAWA – Police say another person has come forward with an allegation of sexual assault against a Toronto-area yoga teacher.

Durham Regional Police say a woman reported the 36-year-old man from Whitby touched her inappropriately while he was working at a GoodLife Fitness location in Ajax in April.

The teacher has been charged with sexual assault in connection with the case.

He already faced two counts of sexual assault related to other clients.

In those cases, the alleged incidents took place while the yoga teacher was working at a GoodLife Fitness in the Oshawa Centre mall.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
CrimeOshawadurham regionDurham Regional PoliceAjaxDurhamDurham PoliceGoodlife FitnessOshawa crimeOshawa Yoga Instructor
