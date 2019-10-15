Yoga teacher faces another charge of sexual assault in Durham Region, police say

Send this page to someone via email

OSHAWA – Police say another person has come forward with an allegation of sexual assault against a Toronto-area yoga teacher.

Durham Regional Police say a woman reported the 36-year-old man from Whitby touched her inappropriately while he was working at a GoodLife Fitness location in Ajax in April.

The teacher has been charged with sexual assault in connection with the case.

READ MORE: Yoga instructor charged with sexual assault of 2 clients in Oshawa

He already faced two counts of sexual assault related to other clients.

In those cases, the alleged incidents took place while the yoga teacher was working at a GoodLife Fitness in the Oshawa Centre mall.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Story continues below advertisement