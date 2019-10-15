Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seize meth, zip gun, stolen goods in chaotic morning car chase

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2019 1:26 pm
Winnipeg Police Service car.
Winnipeg Police Service car. Shane Gibson/Global News

Three people are in custody after causing mayhem in a stolen vehicle Monday morning.

Winnipeg police said officers spotted the stolen car around 4:15 a.m. near Lombard Avenue and Rorie Street, but when they tried to stop it, the driver reversed, smashing into the police cruiser.

The driver then sped toward officers, narrowly missing them, police said.

After crashing into a fence, the three suspects tried to escape on foot, but were arrested. One suspect needed to be tased by police before being taken into custody.

Police found meth and a zip gun inside the vehicle, as well as stolen goods from an East St. Paul break-in.

READ MORE: Suspects lead Winnipeg police on chaotic roof-climbing, car-crashing chase before seizure of drugs, weapons

Danielle Marlene Sanderson, 26, faces 19 charges, including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, use of a stolen credit, meth possession, and various firearms-related offences.

Myles Junior Keewatincappo, 30, was charged with possessing property obtained by crime over $5,000, failing to comply with probation, and various firearms offences. There was also a previous warrant for his arrest.

Brenton Sean Paul Harper, 25, faces charges for firearms offences, credit card offences, breaking and entering, and more.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
TAGS
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeMethFirearmsPolice ChaseStolen CarStolen PropertyZip Gun
