Canada

Alberta government announces plan to join class-action lawsuit against opioid manufacturers, distributors

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 15, 2019 11:54 am
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 the government will join a class-action lawsuit to recoup health-care costs related to the opioid crisis.
Alberta Health Minister Tyler Shandro announces Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019 the government will join a class-action lawsuit to recoup health-care costs related to the opioid crisis. Heather Yourex-West, Global News

The Alberta government says it’s joining a class-action lawsuit to recoup health-care costs related to the opioid crisis.

Health Minister Tyler Shandro says there were almost 800 fatal overdoses and 4,200 emergency calls related to opioids last year.

READ MORE: Opioid overdoses kill 2 Albertans every day

British Columbia filed the lawsuit a year ago alleging drug manufacturers falsely marketed opioids as less addictive than other pain medicines, triggering the crisis.

B.C. government sues big pharma over opioid crisis

The suit seeks costs from those manufacturers and distributors dating back to 1996.

READ MORE: Ontario government will join B.C.’s proposed class action against opioid manufacturers

Ontario and New Brunswick previously announced they are participating in the suit.

None of the allegations in the lawsuit have been tested in court.

