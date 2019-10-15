Underage man arrested with fake ‘McLovin’ ID at Iowa bar

Send this page to someone via email

An underage Iowa man has been arrested after allegedly carrying a fake ID with one very distinct name on it: McLovin.

Daniel Alfredo Burleson, 20, faces multiple alcohol-related charges after he was allegedly caught at an Iowa City bar with a fake ID inspired by the 2007 comedy movie Superbad.

The Hawaiian ID had the same name and date of birth as the fake one used by a teen named Fogell in Superbad, the Iowa City Press Citizen reports. The suspect claimed he bought the card on Amazon, police said.

A fake ID used by the character Fogell is shown in this still image from the 2007 film ‘Superbad.’ Via Movieclips/YouTube

Burleson was arrested in Iowa City last Friday at the Airliner Bar, according to police.

An officer spotted the suspect with an alcoholic drink at the bar and asked him for his ID, according to a police affidavit obtained by Fox 11. The suspect initially refused to show his ID then later acknowledged that he was underage.

Authorities spotted the ID in the suspect’s wallet. The card listed the same June 3, 1981 birthday as the on-screen McLovin, according to the affidavit.

In Superbad, Fogell uses his fake ID to buy booze and befriend two police officers during a wild night of teenage hijinks.

However, his friends also ridicule him for choosing “McLovin” rather than a more common name.

“What kind of stupid name is that, Fogell?” Michael Cera’s character asks. “What’re you trying to be, an Irish R&B singer?”

Burleson was arrested on suspicion of possessing a fictitious licence, unlawfully possessing alcohol, public intoxication and being under the legal age in a bar. The minimum drinking age in Iowa is 21.

A quick Amazon search reveals there are plenty of humourous fake IDs available, including one for McLovin.

“I absolutely love it!” one Amazon customer wrote in a review for a McLovin ID. “It’s the best joke when I’m trying to get into the bar or buy alcohol. It looks like a real ID.”

