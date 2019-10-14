Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau touts new NAFTA as victory for Liberals in Ontario’s manufacturing heartland

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2019 9:36 am
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau assures Canadians access to U.S. market is ‘secure’
WATCH: Trudeau assures Canadians access to U.S. market is ‘secure'

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau is targeting voters in Ontario’s struggling manufacturing heartland, billing his government’s NAFTA rescue mission as a critical victory that his NDP and Conservative rivals would abandon.

READ MORE: Here’s what election strategists are saying in the week before Election Day

In the southwestern Ontario border city of Windsor, Trudeau is telling supporters that the hard-charging New Democrats would scrap the new North American trade deal if elected.

And he’s portraying Andrew Scheer’s Conservatives as enemies of the agreement who urged the Liberal government to give in to the demands of U.S. President Donald Trump and the forces of American protectionism.

Federal Election 2019: Trudeau continues campaign after added security at Ontario rally
Federal Election 2019: Trudeau continues campaign after added security at Ontario rally

Trudeau also says Scheer’s proposed $53 billion in cuts to services would undermine the economic benefits of the new NAFTA, which has yet to be ratified in either the U.S. or Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Canada election: Here’s what you need to know to vote

As the campaign begins its final week, the Liberals — largely deadlocked with the Conservatives, polls suggest — find themselves fending off challenges on two political fronts.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, who has been riding high in the polls since last week’s televised debates, has been laying out the conditions under which he’d be willing to work with the Liberals in a minority Parliament.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019LiberalsNAFTAcanada electionDecision Canadacanada election 2019Liberal PartyElections CanadaElection Canada
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.