Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

National

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     

Decision Canada 2019

Advertisement
Politics

Trudeau campaigns in Ontario, Singh remains in B.C. as election day looms

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2019 7:10 am
2019 Canada Election: Advance polls open
WATCH ABOVE: Leanne Nyirfa from Elections Canada joins Global News Morning Calgary to explain how people can vote in advance polls starting Oct. 11

Election day is now just a week away — and talk has turned to what the House of Commons is going to look like when the dust finally settles.

With polls warning of a minority Parliament, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh — who insists he’s running to be prime minister — is spelling out his conditions for working with his political rivals, including Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau.

READ MORE: It’s almost impossible to unseat a PM. Here’s why it’s worth it to try

There’s only one party with whom Singh says the NDP will have no truck or trade: Andrew Scheer‘s Conservatives.

For his part, Scheer has moved past Oct. 21 and is painting a portrait of himself inside the Prime Minister’s Office, detailing what the first 100 days of a Conservative government would look like. He’ll take that message to Winnipeg today.

Liberal leader Trudeau campaigns in GTA as battle for votes heats up
Liberal leader Trudeau campaigns in GTA as battle for votes heats up
Story continues below advertisement

Trudeau, meanwhile, is telling anyone who will listen that the only way to prevent a Conservative government is to vote Liberal.

READ MORE: NDP not ruling out coalition with other parties to keep Tories from assuming power

He gets underway today in Windsor, Ont., before making his way through southwestern Ontario. Singh is lingering in B.C., hoping to maintain the momentum he’s been enjoying since last week’s debates.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
TAGS
Justin TrudeauFederal ElectionFederal election 2019Andrew Scheercanada electionDecision CanadaJagmeet Singhcanada election 2019Elections CanadaElection CanadaElizabeth MayMaxime Bernier
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

Sponsored Stories

national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.