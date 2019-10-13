WHL Roundup: Sunday, October 13, 2019

Send this page to someone via email

Carter Souch was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Edmonton Oil Kings edged the Portland Winterhawks 2-1 on Sunday in Western Hockey League action.

Matthew Robertson opened scoring in the first period for the Oil Kings (7-1-3), while Sebastian Cossa made 31 saves in net.

Johnny Ludvig replied for the Winterhawks (5-3-1) and Joel Hofer turned away 39 shots.

Edmonton couldn’t score on four power plays. Portland went 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

HURRICANES 5 PATS 4

REGINA — Oliver Okuliar struck twice, including the short-handed winner, as Lethbridge slipped past the Pats.

Ty Prefontaine, Dylan Cozens and Ty Nash rounded out the attack for the Hurricanes (4-4-1).

Logan Nijhoff, Austin Pratt, Cole Dubinsky and Ty Kolle supplied the offence for Regina (1-9-0).

Nijhoff earned a game misconduct for kneeing at the 18:47 mark of the first period.

—

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2019.