Child, adult killed in early morning Norway House fire

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 13, 2019 1:41 pm
Updated October 13, 2019 1:42 pm
.
. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lee Brown

A five-year-old child and an adult man are dead after a devastating early-morning fire in Norway House, Man.

RCMP were notified of the blaze – which they said had completely engulfed the house – around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. They said several people had managed to escape the fire, but a man and a child were unaccounted for.

Once the fire was out, two bodies were found inside.

Autopsies have been scheduled and the RCMP investigation continues with the help of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

