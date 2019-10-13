Child, adult killed in early morning Norway House fire

Send this page to someone via email

A five-year-old child and an adult man are dead after a devastating early-morning fire in Norway House, Man.

RCMP were notified of the blaze – which they said had completely engulfed the house – around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. They said several people had managed to escape the fire, but a man and a child were unaccounted for.

Once the fire was out, two bodies were found inside.

Autopsies have been scheduled and the RCMP investigation continues with the help of the Office of the Fire Commissioner.

3:53 Fire prevention tips after a string of early morning blazes Fire prevention tips after a string of early morning blazes

Story continues below advertisement