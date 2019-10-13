Menu

World

Hunter Biden steps down from private Chinese equity firm: attorney

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted October 13, 2019 9:47 am
FILE PHOTO: Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2010. Picture taken January 30, 2010. .
FILE PHOTO: Then-U.S. Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden attend an NCAA basketball game between Georgetown University and Duke University in Washington, U.S., January 30, 2010. Picture taken January 30, 2010. . REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo

Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.

That’s according to a statement from Biden’s attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations again Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

READ MORE: Former Ukrainian PM says country should investigate Joe Biden’s son

In a statement posted on Medium and first reported by Bloomberg News, Mesires says Hunter Biden intends to resign from the board of BHR Equity Investment Fund Management Co. by Oct. 31.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president.

Story continues below advertisement
Trump says he has not asked Justice Department to investigate Hunter Biden
Trump says he has not asked Justice Department to investigate Hunter Biden

Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
