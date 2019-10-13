Hunter Biden steps down from private Chinese equity firm: attorney

Send this page to someone via email

Hunter Biden is stepping down from the board of directors of a Chinese-backed private equity firm.

That’s according to a statement from Biden’s attorney, George Mesires.

Hunter Biden’s business dealings in China and Ukraine have become an issue in the 2020 presidential race with President Donald Trump and his allies pressing unproven corruption allegations again Hunter Biden and his father, Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

The attorney says Hunter Biden pledges to avoid conflicts of interest should his father be elected president.

Hunter Biden will also continue to keep his father out of his business affairs.