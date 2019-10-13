Trump defends pulling troops from northern Syria, says he is an ‘island of one’

Send this page to someone via email

U.S. President Donald Trump said Saturday that he is an “island of one” for removing U.S. forces from northeastern Syria.

But he remained steadfast and defended a move that drew widespread bipartisan criticism that he has endangered stability in the Middle East and risked the lives of Syrian Kurdish allies who helped the U.S. bring down the Islamic State group in Syria.

READ MORE: Hundreds of ISIS supporters escape as Turkish forces approach key Syrian town

Turkey, however, regards those Kurdish fighters as a terrorist threat and has launched a military operation against them.

Trump said the U.S. cannot fight “endless wars.”

2:01 Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seize border town of Ras al Ain Turkish-backed Syrian rebels seize border town of Ras al Ain

“We have to bring our great heroes, our great soldiers, we have to bring them home. It’s time. It’s time,” Trump said in a lengthy and wide-ranging address to the Values Voter Summit, an annual gathering of social conservative activists.

Story continues below advertisement

He portrayed the Middle East as a hopeless cause, despite years of American military involvement and financial investment.

“It’s less safe now. It’s less secure, less stable and they fight,” he said. “That’s what they do. They fight.”

1:39 U.S. threatens Turkey with sanctions over Syria assault U.S. threatens Turkey with sanctions over Syria assault

Trump announced that he had directed $50 million in emergency aid for Syria to support Christians and other religious minorities there.

Before the speech, Trump was joined on stage by Andrew Brunson, an American pastor who was released by Turkey in October 2018 after nearly two years of confinement. The case had roiled relations with Turkey and prompted an outcry from U.S. evangelical groups.

Brunson led Saturday’s audience in a prayer for the president.